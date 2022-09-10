NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $80,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

