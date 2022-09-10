North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NNWWF. CIBC cut their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

North West stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. North West has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.54.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

