North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of North West from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised shares of North West from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

North West Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $25.73 on Friday. North West has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

