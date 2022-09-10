North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get North West alerts:

North West Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.53. North West has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

North West Increases Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that North West will post 2.6300003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Insiders have sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700 in the last 90 days.

North West Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.