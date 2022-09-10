North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West Stock Performance

North West stock opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North West will post 2.6300003 EPS for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

