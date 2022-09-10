North West (TSE:NWC) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWC. CIBC cut their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday.

North West Stock Up 5.2 %

NWC stock opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.53.

North West Increases Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North West will post 2.6300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at C$94,393.60. Insiders have sold a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700 in the last 90 days.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

