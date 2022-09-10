NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Invesco Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 496,713 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of NVIDIA worth $2,917,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

