Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,904,159 shares in the company, valued at $134,324,915.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $1,454,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $5,726,000.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

