OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.10. OLO shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 16,102 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

OLO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

