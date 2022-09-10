OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. OLO has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OLO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

