OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 10,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,245,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32.

OSI Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.