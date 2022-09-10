Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

PTN opened at $6.78 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

