Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after purchasing an additional 813,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

