Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,236 shares during the period. Paysafe makes up 1.4% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Paysafe worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 721,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 433,979 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

