PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Price Performance

PetroChina has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PetroChina

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.