PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 539,287 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 436.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $71,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

