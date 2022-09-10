PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 7,025 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

