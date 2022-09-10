PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

