PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,476 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 584,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

