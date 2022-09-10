PFS Investments Inc. Buys 10,866 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

