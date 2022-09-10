PFS Investments Inc. Has $23.88 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

