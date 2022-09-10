PFS Investments Inc. Has $33.74 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

