PFS Investments Inc. Has $40.04 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

