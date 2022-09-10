PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $522.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.79 and its 200 day moving average is $552.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

