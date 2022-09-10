PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 80,571 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

