PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

