PFS Investments Inc. Sells 14,153 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

