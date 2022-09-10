PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
IVV stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
