Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.55. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.