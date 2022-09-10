Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.55. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 1,720 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
