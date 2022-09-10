Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Cormark

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. Research analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 487.50%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

