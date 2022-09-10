Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Cormark

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. Research analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 487.50%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

