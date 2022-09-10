Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Has $31.62 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,856 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 13.5% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

