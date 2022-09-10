Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

