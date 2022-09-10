Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,496.80.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

