Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,496.80.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

