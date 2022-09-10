Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 67,779 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PGNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $283,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

