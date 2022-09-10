Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $27.95. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 17,753 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

