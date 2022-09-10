Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $851.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $625.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

