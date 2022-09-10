Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Director Mark Murcko Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $748,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 996,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,858,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $29.01 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,321 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

