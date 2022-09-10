Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $27.02. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 58,006 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,858,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.