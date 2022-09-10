Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $23.98. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 79,731 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 514,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after buying an additional 265,422 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

