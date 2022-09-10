RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $262.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.44.

NYSE RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

