Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 404,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.