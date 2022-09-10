Saber Capital Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

