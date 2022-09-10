Saber Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Saber Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 9.6% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

