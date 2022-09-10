Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.28 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.11 and its 200 day moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

