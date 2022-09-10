Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $26.20. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 7,991 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

