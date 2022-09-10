Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 854,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,807,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 295,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $133.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

