Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

