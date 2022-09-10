Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

