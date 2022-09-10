Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 727,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

