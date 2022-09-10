Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 828 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

